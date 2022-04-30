Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeva Technologs is building the next-generation of sensing and perception for autonomous vehicles and beyond. Aeva Inc., formerly known as InterPrivate Acquisition Corp., is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

AEVA opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 1,099.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,409,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,656,000 after purchasing an additional 359,975 shares during the last quarter. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,748,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,869,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,677 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,782,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,275,000 after purchasing an additional 249,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,727,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

