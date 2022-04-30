Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Given New €140.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Societe Generale from €150.00 ($161.29) to €140.00 ($150.54) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($172.04) to €162.00 ($174.19) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €174.00 ($187.10) to €160.00 ($172.04) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.20.

ANNSF opened at $147.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.47. Aena S.M.E. has a 1 year low of $133.60 and a 1 year high of $182.84.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

