Advisory Resource Group Purchases New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.52. The company had a trading volume of 82,569,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,598,784. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.56.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

