ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Trading 7.4% Higher

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.74 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01). 1,053,338 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 641,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11.

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295km2 located in Nigeria. It also invests in mineral, metal, and oil and gas projects.

