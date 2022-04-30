ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Trading 7.4% Higher

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.74 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01). 1,053,338 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 641,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11.
ADM Energy Company Profile (LON:ADME)
