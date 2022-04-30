Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACCD. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Accolade from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Accolade from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.47.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07. Accolade has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $55.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Accolade by 91.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,323,000 after buying an additional 292,317 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Accolade by 124.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter worth $691,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Accolade by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Accolade by 5.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 488,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,607,000 after purchasing an additional 25,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
