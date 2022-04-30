Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACCD. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Accolade from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Accolade from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07. Accolade has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $55.47.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accolade will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Accolade by 91.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,323,000 after buying an additional 292,317 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Accolade by 124.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter worth $691,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Accolade by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Accolade by 5.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 488,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,607,000 after purchasing an additional 25,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

