Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACCD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.47.
Accolade stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07. Accolade has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $55.47.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 59.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,299,000 after purchasing an additional 337,914 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,518,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Accolade by 10.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 76,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Accolade by 22.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,770,000 after acquiring an additional 595,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.
Accolade Company Profile (Get Rating)
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
