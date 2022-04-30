Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACCD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.47.

Accolade stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07. Accolade has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $55.47.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $93.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 59.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,299,000 after purchasing an additional 337,914 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,518,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Accolade by 10.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 76,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Accolade by 22.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,770,000 after acquiring an additional 595,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

