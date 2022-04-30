AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.00-14.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.17.

Shares of ABBV traded down $9.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.88. The stock had a trading volume of 24,988,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,103,263. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.25. The company has a market capitalization of $259.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.73.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

