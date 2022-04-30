9,592 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Purchased by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,959,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,006,000 after purchasing an additional 490,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after acquiring an additional 752,683 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.1% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 656,697 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 954,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,238,000 after purchasing an additional 501,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 846,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,914,000 after buying an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,647,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,729. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.