887 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Bought by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 23.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,382,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 32,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,962,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $562.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.09.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GWW traded down $14.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $500.03. 422,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $499.01 and its 200 day moving average is $490.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 28.89%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

