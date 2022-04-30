$76.02 Million in Sales Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $76.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.53 million and the lowest is $70.50 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $54.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year sales of $319.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $318.30 million to $320.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $365.10 million, with estimates ranging from $364.99 million to $365.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAR. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in PAR Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PAR Technology by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PAR Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in PAR Technology by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in PAR Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 21,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.04. 241,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,780. The firm has a market cap of $894.03 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.94. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $32.57 and a 1-year high of $84.73.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

