75,164 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Acquired by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,876,000 after buying an additional 2,543,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,747,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,677,000 after purchasing an additional 40,871 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,241,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,777,000 after purchasing an additional 567,153 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,947,000 after purchasing an additional 353,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,284,000 after purchasing an additional 256,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,699,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,393. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

