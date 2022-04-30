576 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Bought by West Bancorporation Inc.

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2022

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 19,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 255,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 46,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.86. 5,046,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,989,694. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.60. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

