570,717 Shares in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Bought by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 570,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,212,000. American Equity Investment Life makes up about 17.5% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. West Bancorporation Inc. owned 0.62% of American Equity Investment Life as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.72. 530,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,497. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $514.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $612,500.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,023. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

