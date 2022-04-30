4,163 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,163 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.65.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.94 on Friday, hitting $39.76. The company had a trading volume of 44,133,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,221,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.30. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

