3,956 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.3% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $11.36 on Friday, hitting $300.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,878,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,018. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.54. The company has a market capitalization of $310.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

