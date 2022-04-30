$359.40 Million in Sales Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $359.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $353.50 million and the highest is $370.90 million. Commerce Bancshares posted sales of $347.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.72.

Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.37. The stock had a trading volume of 723,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,193. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.78. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In related news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $790,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $890,974.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,796 shares of company stock worth $2,308,664 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,766,000 after purchasing an additional 532,669 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,929,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,345,000 after purchasing an additional 344,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,112,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,168,000 after purchasing an additional 108,246 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,192,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,951,000 after purchasing an additional 242,344 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,062,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,743,000 after purchasing an additional 135,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.