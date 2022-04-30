$26.65 Million in Sales Expected for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) to post $26.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.80 million and the lowest is $26.50 million. ADMA Biologics reported sales of $16.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year sales of $124.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.40 million to $125.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $185.90 million, with estimates ranging from $171.50 million to $200.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ADMA Biologics.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 88.51%. The business had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.84. 4,336,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,711. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics (Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.