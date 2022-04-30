$25.13 Million in Sales Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) will post sales of $25.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.35 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $22.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $118.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.80 million to $119.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $154.38 million, with estimates ranging from $153.75 million to $155.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $401,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,408 shares of company stock worth $1,496,696. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,604,000 after purchasing an additional 622,786 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,408,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,823,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 482,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,700,000 after acquiring an additional 379,673 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.34. 341,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,442. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.88. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $21.73 and a twelve month high of $78.92. The company has a market capitalization of $569.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.59.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

