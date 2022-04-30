$2.05 Million in Sales Expected for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $2.10 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles posted sales of $180,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,038.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year sales of $18.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $21.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $132.90 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $140.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 1,966.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 9th.

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. 775,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,422. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,950,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 774,852 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,460,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 809,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 79,865 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 85,790 shares during the period. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles (Get Rating)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

