1,368 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.76.

Shares of CAT traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,404,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,390. The firm has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.66 and a 200-day moving average of $208.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.