1,358 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,358 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials stock traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,998,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,307,491. The firm has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.90 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.75.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.54.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.