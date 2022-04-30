1,350 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 44.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,968,000 after purchasing an additional 656,752 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $92,441,000. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $67,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $2.92 on Friday, reaching $144.22. 4,152,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

