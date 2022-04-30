$125.24 Million in Sales Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) will announce $125.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $128.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.38 million. First Industrial Realty Trust posted sales of $117.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $510.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $496.47 million to $521.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $563.15 million, with estimates ranging from $513.71 million to $599.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.47%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,557,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,877,000 after purchasing an additional 579,719 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,705,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,933,000 after purchasing an additional 199,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,281,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,519,000 after purchasing an additional 390,902 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,839,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,198,000 after purchasing an additional 153,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,189,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR stock traded down $5.65 on Friday, hitting $58.00. 2,011,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average of $60.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

