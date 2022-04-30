$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WUGet Rating) will post $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Western Union’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Western Union reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Union will report full year sales of $4.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WUGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Shares of WU stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.76. 13,213,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,507,947. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

Western Union declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

