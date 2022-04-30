$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern Copper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.97. Southern Copper posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern Copper will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Southern Copper.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 42.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

NYSE SCCO opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. Southern Copper has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $11,036,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 43,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

