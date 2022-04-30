-$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.45). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to $0.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.85). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 45.66% and a negative return on equity of 51.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 983,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after acquiring an additional 214,729 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP grew its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 638,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 184,233 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 459.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 220,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 181,219 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $3,994,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 530,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after buying an additional 79,285 shares in the last quarter. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSSE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.71. 152,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,715. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.