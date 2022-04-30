-$0.08 EPS Expected for Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on ALRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

ALRN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 312,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,968. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.59. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 235.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

