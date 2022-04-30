-$0.08 EPS Expected for Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRNGet Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on ALRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

ALRN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 312,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,968. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.59. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 235.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.