Zacks Investment Research Lowers TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get TDK alerts:

Shares of TDK stock opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.75. TDK has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $46.20.

TDK ( OTCMKTS:TTDKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. TDK had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TDK will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TDK (Get Rating)

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TDK (TTDKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.