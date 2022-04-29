Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) will report $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.31 billion. Hub Group posted sales of $981.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hub Group.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $1.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Shares of Hub Group stock traded up $2.32 on Tuesday, reaching $68.92. The stock had a trading volume of 23,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,987. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.08. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $87.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.