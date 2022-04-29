Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $410.18 Million

Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) will post $410.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $307.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $452.97 million. DraftKings reported sales of $312.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.54.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $4,033,381.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKNG traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.10. 25,399,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,402,383. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.90. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.45.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

