Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Announce Earnings of $3.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $3.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.45 and the lowest is $3.44. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 371.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of $16.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.23 to $18.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $16.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

EGLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

EGLE stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $62.72. 831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,116. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $855.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $2.05 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.91%.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,991,978.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,634.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,441 shares of company stock worth $3,008,718. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 229,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 259,309 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 99,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 60,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

