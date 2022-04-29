Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) will report $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CapStar Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. CapStar Financial reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CapStar Financial will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CapStar Financial.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

CSTR traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.39. 852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,743. CapStar Financial has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $453.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This is an increase from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.06%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 226.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CapStar Financial during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 241,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,449,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,790,000 after buying an additional 28,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 173.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 27,502 shares in the last quarter. 43.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

