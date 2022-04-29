WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) PT Lowered to C$180.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

WSPOF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$201.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$186.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WSP Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.60.

OTCMKTS:WSPOF opened at $116.65 on Monday. WSP Global has a 1 year low of $101.96 and a 1 year high of $149.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.66 and a 200-day moving average of $134.02.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

