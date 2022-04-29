Wrapped BNB (WBNB) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $797.00 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for about $394.81 or 0.01024921 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.07 billion and $797.00 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00042091 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,810.64 or 0.07296356 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00056838 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,234,714 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

