Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Issues Earnings Results

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE WY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.86. The company had a trading volume of 161,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,902. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.12. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 77,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 16,841 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,723,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,168,000 after purchasing an additional 330,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

