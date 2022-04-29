Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSE WHG opened at $16.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $27.01. The firm has a market cap of $138.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.37.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHG. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 20,798 shares during the period. JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $14,575,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 252,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 354,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

