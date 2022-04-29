Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,050 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.15% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $13,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 258.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,094 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,685,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,965,000 after acquiring an additional 648,092 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 435.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 619,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,268,000 after acquiring an additional 503,903 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 574,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,930,000 after acquiring an additional 299,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $14,677,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on FR. Mizuho lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Shares of NYSE FR traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.04. The stock had a trading volume of 47,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,379. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.94. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.79.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

