Westpac Banking Corp Has $43.21 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,435,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,242 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.23% of VICI Properties worth $43,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 33,099 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 28.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $30.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,012,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.82%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VICI Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.