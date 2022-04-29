Westpac Banking Corp Buys 4,793 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 658,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,667,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 53,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $64.95. The stock had a trading volume of 197,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,440,710. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average is $63.72. The company has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

