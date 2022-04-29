Westpac Banking Corp Buys 2,338 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $14,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 13.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,551. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.21.

Allstate Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.