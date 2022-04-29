Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Shares Down 6.2%

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 81,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 161,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a market cap of C$202.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.33.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.36 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

