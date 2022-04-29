Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,965,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,790 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 1.26% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $85,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,543,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,961,000 after purchasing an additional 469,613 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,127,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,492,000 after purchasing an additional 694,366 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,592,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,167,000 after purchasing an additional 246,015 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 730,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 41,772 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.74. 112,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,740. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $30.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.84.

