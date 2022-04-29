Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $29,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 509,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,043,000 after acquiring an additional 152,174 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 292,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,063.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 189,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,862,000 after purchasing an additional 172,880 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONE traded down $4.04 on Friday, hitting $191.52. 1,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,402. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.68 and a 200-day moving average of $207.89. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $188.14 and a fifty-two week high of $220.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

