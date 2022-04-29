Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Acquired by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 92.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 98,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 272.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 25,422 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $24.43. 1,771,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,655,137. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

