Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Price Target Raised to €13.60 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €13.30 ($14.30) to €13.60 ($14.62) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VIVHY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.98) to €13.10 ($14.09) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Vivendi from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivendi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vivendi from €38.00 ($40.86) to €13.40 ($14.41) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.87.

VIVHY stock opened at $11.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.1903 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 229.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

