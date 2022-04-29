VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQN) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQN – Get Rating) were up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.38 and last traded at $25.98. Approximately 12,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 17,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.28.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.