Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 325 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,447 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

ORCL opened at $76.14 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.23 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.91 and a 200 day moving average of $86.18. The firm has a market cap of $203.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

