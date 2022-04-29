Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,313 Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,851,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,473,000 after acquiring an additional 263,440 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 200,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 45,314 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $1,418,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Duke Realty by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 492,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,309,000 after buying an additional 15,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

DRE stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.90. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.48. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

