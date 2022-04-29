Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN) Trading Up 2.2%

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$75.04 and last traded at C$74.69. Approximately 37,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 52,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$73.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$75.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$78.81.

