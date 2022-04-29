Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLT) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $85.11 and last traded at $85.33. 787,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,299,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.78.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.